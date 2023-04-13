Turnstone is pleased to announce that tickets are now on sale for Center Stage: Fort Wayne’s Premiere Talent Show at the Clyde Theatre. The show will take place on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 7 p.m., and proceeds of this event will support Turnstone’s mission of empowering people with disabilities.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting Turnstone.org/Centerstage, over the phone via 260-483-2100, or in person at Turnstone’s Plassman Athletic Center (3320 N. Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana). General admission tickets to see Fort Wayne’s best local talent costs $50. VIP tickets cost $100 and include premium seating, a drink ticket and exclusive access to hors d’oeuvres before the show.

“This event highlights the impressive talents and diversity of all of our community members and directly aligns with Turnstone’s mission of empowerment,” said Rena Shown, Turnstone’s Chief of Development and Strategic Partnerships. “We were pleased at how many auditions we received this year and look forward to a talented line up that is sure to ‘wow’ the crowd.”

Talent acts for the live show are being finalized and the selected contestants will perform their act on May 9. A panel of judges will choose the winner of the show. The winner of Center Stage will receive a cash prize of $1000. For more information or questions about the show, please contact centerstage@turnstone.org or call Rena Shown at 260-483-2100.

Turnstone’s “Center Stage: Fort Wayne’s Premier Talent Show” debuted in 2022 as a first-of- its-kind addition to the fine arts community in Greater Fort Wayne. The inclusive event elevates talent and performing arts for all people with and without disabilities. Art in all of its forms is the expression of life from the artist’s perspective, and through art we all have the opportunity to experience someone else’s thoughts, feelings, and point of view, and challenge us to respect diversity in life for the beauty that it creates. Center Stage’s 2022 event saw local funk/fusion band Los Galaxy rise to the top of the final line-up as the inaugural winner.

Founded in 1943, Turnstone’s mission is to empower people with disabilities to achieve their highest potential by providing one of the most comprehensive offerings of services and programs to people with disabilities and their families under one roof in the United States. Thanks to generous support and compassionate staff, Turnstone’s legacy of advocacy and innovation continues to contribute to a world that accepts and values people based on their abilities. Turnstone’s scope of impact has evolved to include being a member of the United States Olympic family as one of nine United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s designated Training Sites and home to USA Goalball through a partnership with the United States Association of Blind Athletes. www.turnstone.org