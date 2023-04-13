Sewists Meet To Benefit Cancer Patients

The second in a series of Fort Wayne Chapter of the American Sewing Guild’s monthly meetings will be an open sewing session to make small heart-shaped pillows for breast cancer patients during treatment and recovery. There will also be a presentation about the chapter’s Angel Gown Program where donated wedding gowns become gowns for ‘tiny angels’, babies who have passed. The meeting/sew-in will be held from 1-4 p.m., April 20 at the UAW Local 2209 Union Hall, 5820 East 900 North, Roanoke, IN (near the GM plant). There is no charge.

The heart-shaped mastectomy comfort pillows provide much-needed support and relief and will be donated to the Parkview Cancer Institute. Attendees are asked to bring a sewing machine and notions, or they may choose to cut fabric or stuff pillows. We will have some fabrics, but additional cotton and flannel materials are welcome.

Our Angel Gown program has members and guests meeting once a month to sew small gowns using donated wedding dresses. Angel Gowns are then donated to local hospitals and, if a baby passes, the parents are offered the gowns for burial. Each mother also receives a beaded bracelet made of the same beads used in the gown. Annually, our group donates over 200 of the tiny gowns to area hospitals.

We welcome volunteers to join us in making Angel Gowns. Join us on the second Friday of the month from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Family Birthing Center Conference Room at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Entrance 2B.



American Sewing Guild is a national organization made up of 130 chapters and over 1,000 neighborhood groups, creating a network of sewing friends with all levels of sewing experience. The Fort Wayne Chapter boasts several neighborhood groups each with a different focus, including quilting, garment sewing/ fitting, machine embroidery, community service and more. It serves NE Indiana as well as the Van Wert, OH area. To find out more, go to www.asg.org and our chapter website at www.asgfortwayne.org. Find our Facebook page at American Sewing Guild Fort Wayne IN Chapter.