Networking For Entrepreneurs

The City of Fort Wayne’s Summit City Entrepreneur & Enterprise District (SEED), The Don Wood Foundation, and The Northeast Indiana Innovation Center (NIIC) will host the first Catalyze NEI Innovator Call-Out networking event on Thursday, May 4, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street, Fort Wayne.

What is Catalyze NEI: Innovator Call-Out?

Catalyze NEI is a new pilot program designed to expand access to entrepreneurs in their own backyard, on three imperative components. Community-based and led collaboration, Startup Access to workshops, events, innovative tactics, and Customized to the Community by creating listening sessions that will help identify specific innovation and entrepreneurial needs.

The Innovator Call-Out event is geared towards entrepreneurs, small business owners, business students, community leaders, and entrepreneurial support organizations. Attendees will meet and speak with the NEXT Studios team and network with business owners, community leaders, and entrepreneurial support organizations.

Registration is required for this FREE event and appetizers will be provided.

What: Catalyze NEI: Innovator Call Out

When: Thursday, May 4, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Who: Entrepreneurs, community leaders, and entrepreneurial support organizations

Register: www.eventbrite.com/e/innovator-callout-event-at-parkview-field-tickets-615818729397

*FREE parking is available in the Silver lot. Enter at the main entrance and take the elevator to the 2nd floor.

Contact: For more information, questions or inquires email Rochelle.Ulanowicz@cityoffortwayne.org