Scholarship Opportunities ~ Voice Of The Township

The Wayne Township Trustee Office is accepting applications for its 10th annual scholarship that was renamed the Richard A. Stevenson Sr. Scholarship in 2021. Awards of $500 each will be given to two graduating high school seniors who are moving on to higher education.

For younger students there is the AEA. This is the seventh year we will be awarding the Academic Encouragement Award, for the younger students—those in the 11th grade and younger—who can show us, in their applications, how they have worked to improve their performance in school. Each winner of the Academic Encouragement Award will receive an internet-ready tablet.

Both of these awards are funded not with taxpayer dollars but by individual donations collected in conjunction with our other annual events such as the Family Fun Day which will be held this coming June where we will give out the scholarships. Many funds also came to fund this scholarship through memorial donations from friends and family of the late Wayne Township Trustee Rick Stevenson.

Following is some information on applying for the high school senior scholarship, the RASSS. These awards are given on the basis of scholastic achievement or improvement, community service educational aspirations and financial need. High school seniors who are residents of Wayne Township are encouraged to apply.

Eligibility Criteria:

– Graduation from a public or private high school by the spring of 2023;

– Acceptance to an institution of higher learning to start in the summer or fall of 2023;

– Meeting income eligibility guidelines.

– Residence in Wayne Township (call 260-449-7000 x 328 to verify that your address is in Wayne Township)

RASSS applicants are required to submit the following: a fully-completed application form; a high school transcript; a recommendation letter from a teacher, counselor, coach, or other individual validating the student’s academic improvements; and a one-page personal essay discussing the student’s most significant challenge or accomplishment and its value to them.

This year we have extended the deadline for submission of applications to noon on Friday, June 2, 2023. We are doing this to give extra time to busy students who are wrapping up their school year. Both of these scholarships are intended to encourage all students to keep trying to improve in their studies.

If you live in Wayne Township and are a senior in high school or younger, you may be eligible to win one of these scholarships. For further information and to get an application, visit our website: www.waynetownship.org, call our office: (260) 449-7000 extension 363, or send us an email at srunge@waynetownship.org. We look forward to hearing from you.