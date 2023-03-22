Old Fort Union Civil War Garrison Event

It is March of 1864. The men of the 9th Indiana Volunteer Infantry are on garrison duty in Northeastern Alabama, on the verge of setting off on spring campaigns. Come and talk to the soldiers about their daily life in a garrison. Observe the daily duties and responsibilities as the regiment maintains its watch on the surrounding area. Morning parade, drills, and guard mount will take place throughout the day, weather permitting.

Date: Saturday, March 25

Where: The Old Fort 1201 Spy Run Avenue

Hours: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Event is free. Freewill donation.

Always check facebook.com/HistoricFortWayne for any updates or schedule changes.

Please note: The bridge on Spy Run Avenue is undergoing construction. Parking is available in the lot across from the Old Fort on Spy Run Avenue. Please use extreme caution when crossing Spy Run Avenue.

Founded in 2004, Historic Fort Wayne is a Non-Profit Organization that manages the Old Fort in Fort Wayne, IN. Our goal is to educate the community about Historic Fort Wayne and its significance to the Northwest Territory, the State of Indiana, and the United States during the 17th and 18th centuries through interactive programming. We are a 100% volunteer organization. Our events are free to the public unless specifically noted. All programming is funded by private and corporate donations.