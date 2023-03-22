Friday, March 24, 2023
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Featured Local News Spotlight 

Students Try Career Pathway Center

The Waynedale News Staff

Fort Wayne Community Schools is once again opening doors to help students discover their passions and possible career pathways. In March, students from Memorial Park Middle School and Towles New Tech Middle School will start attending the Jim Kelley Career Pathway Center, 2439 Fairfield Ave., for hands-on learning lab experiences and skills training.

(l-r) Tom Kelley, Chuck Surack, Joe Jordan cut the ribbon on the new center in February.

During the initial program launch, students will take part in two of the five experiences at the Center. Students will begin with information technology and advanced manufacturing, and, in the future, students will experience health sciences, automotive, and construction trades.

Students immersed in the labs will take part in real world experiences and learn about careers to help them understand what they need to accomplish in high school to be successful in a career after graduation.

In the information technology lab, students will program robots to race through an obstacle course, program another robot that has the potential to draw with a marker and also experience augmented reality. In the advanced manufacturing lab, students will use a virtual welding simulator to learn two types of welding used in the industry today. They will also create 3-D designs and make a fidget spinner on a 3-D printer.

Click to advertise on this website

The Jim Kelley Career Pathway Center operates through a collaborative effort between Fort Wayne Community Schools and the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share5

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff