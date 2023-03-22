Artlink’s 43rd National Print Show

Artlink’s 43rd National Print exhibition was juried by professional artist and educator, Marianetta Porter and will include works by 60 different contemporary printmakers from around the United States. This annual exhibition explores the intricate, fascinating, and often tedious techniques of printmaking, featuring a wide variety of print mediums including relief, intaglio, lithography, screen printing, monotypes, letterpress and artist books.

“Printmaking, while rooted in age-old traditions, remains open to a multitude of approaches and processes. Contemporary artists are expanding the range of printmaking technologies to explore both analogue and digital techniques. In this exhibition, traditional techniques of woodcut, intaglio and lithography stand alongside experimental and collaged works, making for a cornucopia of artistic delights. The connections and synergies created between the works reflect the poetry as well as the endless possibilities inherent in this beloved medium.” – Marianetta Porter

When: March 23 – April 23, 2023

Opening Reception: Thursday, March 23 from 5-8pm

Where: Artlink, 300 E. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802

The opening reception is sponsored by Crestwoods Frame Shop & Gallery. Admission is free and light snacks will be available as well as a cash bar.