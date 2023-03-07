Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Happy Anniversary To The Dolls!

Roger and LeAnn Doll are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary. They were married March 4, 1978. Roger is a retired GTE and Verizon engineer. LeAnn is a retired nurse. They have two children, Stephanie Doll Wilder [Jon] of Colorado and Courtney Doll of Ft. Wayne, and two grandchildren, Lena and Christian Wilder of Ft. Wayne.

