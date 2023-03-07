American Sewing Guild Sets Meetings

Fort Wayne Chapter of the American Sewing Guild (ASG) will hold a series of monthly meetings open to the public featuring educational and inspiring talks, demos and trunk shows. Beginning March 16, meetings will be held the third Thursday of the month from 1-4 p.m. at the UAW Local 2209 Union Hall, 5820 East 900 North, Roanoke, IN (near the GM plant). There is no admission charge.

At the first meeting on March 16 there will be a demonstration of how to make a wall organizer using clear plastic for storing thread or fat quarters. This unique organizer was designed by a member and features covers over the individual pockets to keep dust away. Instructions will be provided at the meeting and there will be a follow-up sew-in for making the organizer.

Topics for upcoming meetings include sewing machine maintenance from Edwards Sewing Center, and fabric scrap management with everyone participating in building a ‘Stash Busting’ quilt block. For information about the chapter meetings, contact the guild at asgftwayne3@gmail.com.

The American Sewing Guild is a national organization made up of 130 chapters and over 1,000 neighborhood groups, creating a network of sewing friends with all levels of sewing experience. The Fort Wayne Chapter boasts several neighborhood groups each with a different focus, including quilting, garment sewing/ fitting, machine embroidery, community service and more. The first-ever chapter-wide meetings are designed to provide the community with sewing-related information and an opportunity to enjoy fellowship with others who share their love of sewing.

To find out more, go to www.asg.org and our chapter website at www.asgfortwayne.org.