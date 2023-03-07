Cinema Center Brings Back Oscar Party

Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry St., will once again host its popular Oscar Party fundraiser on March 11, 2023, from 6 PM – 9:30 PM. Attendees will enjoy a red carpet arrival, music, Oscar games and trivia, a touch of Hollywood glamor with Fort Wayne’s own red carpet robotic camera for slow-motion video “selfies,” heavy hors d’oeuvres by Ceruti’s, a cash bar, and a screening of Best Picture nominee Everything Everywhere All At Once.

“After taking an Oscar Party hiatus for a few years, we’re thrilled to bring this annual event back to Cinema Center,” says Christi Hille, Board Vice President. “Cinema Center has always been one of the only places in town to see Academy Award-nominated films as they release throughout the year. This event helps us celebrate the high-caliber films we showcase year-round, like To Leslie, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, and Everything Everywhere All at Once, and many others.”

Punch Films will help recreate the red-carpet experience by providing their high-speed camera, a motion-controlled robot that captures high-resolution, slow-motion videos of attendees in their party attire.

“This event is made for your inner fashionista,” says Derek Devine, Cinema Center Board Chair, and owner of PUNCH FILMS. “Spin, strut, dance, or pose for the camera. This video technology will make you look like a red-carpet arrival. Dress to impress — or distress. The flowier the better!”

After the party wraps up at 7:30 pm, there will be a FREE screening for attendees of the most nominated film this year — Everything Everywhere All At Once in the main theater.

Tickets are available here: bit.ly/Oscar2023Gala_CC

Ticket Prices: $50 General Admission; $25 Student Pricing

All proceeds from the Oscar Party fundraiser help support the Fort Wayne Cinema Center’s mission of providing unique opportunities to explore our world through the art of film.