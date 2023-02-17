New Community Game Coming: The Waynedale Shamrock Search

This St. Patrick’s Day, there will be a pot of gold to be found in Waynedale! Well, maybe not an actual pot of gold, but hundreds of dollars in local prizes will be up for grabs in a new community game called The Waynedale Shamrock Search.

There is no purchase necessary to participate, and it’s not limited to just community members, so all are invited to come play!

Simply put, this is a fun community-wide game to play by solving riddles each day of the week leading up to St. Patrick’s Day (March 13-17), which will lead to area businesses. Each day will have new clues to solve leading to a different set of businesses. Those who answer each riddle correctly by stopping into the corresponding business will receive a shamrock (one per person). Then, participants can redeem shamrocks at the Waynedale Library (2200 Lower Huntington Rd) to win an immediate small prize and enter a raffle for a chance to win larger prizes donated by local businesses. The more shamrocks a participant collects, the more entries they will have to win the large prizes.

“We are so excited to present another fun way for people to become engaged in our lovely community.” Camille Garrison, Chair of the Waynedale Community Improvement Team (WCIT) continued, “There are so many features in the community to be proud of, we are glad to provide another exciting opportunity to learn about Waynedale and show off our awesome local businesses. And of course, win!”

The Waynedale Shamrock Search was created by the teamwork of local businesses with the support of volunteers in the WCIT to encourage area residents to explore the community. Overall sponsors include Hill’s Meat Market, Kington Residence, Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning, ProMedica Hospice, The Waynedale News, and Robinson Family Eyecare Clinic.

Beginning the week of March 6, riddles will be announced to the public on Facebook and in the area media, including in The Waynedale News. More information can be found here: fb.me/e/2HchfzwMn

Hurry, if you’re interested in participating as a business, volunteer, want to donate a prize, or help in some other way; time is running out, please contact Camille at (260) 206-3583.