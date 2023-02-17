Free Earth Day Presentations Available For Hoosier Classrooms

To help Indiana schools celebrate Earth Day 2023, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is again offering free hands-on classroom presentations, in addition to virtual webinar presentations, to elementary students across the state.

“I am pleased to have IDEM staff visit classrooms in person and virtually to work with Indiana’s leaders of tomorrow. Our STEM-based lessons are a great way to emphasize the importance of taking care of our environment while also introducing them to environmental-related careers,” said Brian Rockensuess, IDEM commissioner. “I hope Indiana’s teachers will take advantage of this great opportunity!”

Classroom Earth Day presentations on air, land, water, and recycling are available for elementary schools and vary in length from 30 to 50 minutes. The interactive presentations offer activities such as reduce, reuse, recycle trash or a demonstration on how water flows through a watershed. Virtual webinar presentations will take place on each Tuesday and the first and third Thursdays during April covering water, land, air, and recycling.

In-person classroom presentations are available on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the month of April. Each school may request up to four presentations.

Registration is now open, and teachers can request a classroom presentation or register for a virtual webinar presentation by visiting idem.IN.gov/iee.

The deadline to request a classroom presentation is February 24, 2023.

The deadline to register to attend a virtual webinar presentation is March 3, 2023.

Educators may direct questions to IDEM’s Environmental Education Outreach Coordinator, at education@idem.in.gov or 800-988-7901.

IDEM (idem.IN.gov) implements federal and state regulations regarding the environment. Through compliance assistance, incentive programs and educational outreach, the agency encourages and aids businesses and citizens in protecting Hoosiers and our environment.