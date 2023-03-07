Fort Wayne College Fair To Return On March 16

After a multiyear hiatus, the Fort Wayne College Fair will return March 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Lutheran Health Fieldhouse on the campus of Purdue University Fort Wayne. This news comes as a relief to many partner institutions who describe a high demand for this type of large-scale event.

“We’re pleased to be filling a major need,” said Ryan Wooley, associate vice chancellor for enrollment management and director of undergraduate recruitment at Purdue Fort Wayne. “It will be a great opportunity for students to ask questions about specific programs, campus life, and other areas of interest to them.”

The 2023 Fort Wayne College Fair will feature representatives from more than 40 public and private colleges and universities. Its goal is to give high school students and their families an opportunity to explore their higher education options, gather information about admissions requirements, learn about financial aid, and much more.

Some of the institutions scheduled to participate this year include the University of Alabama, Ball State University, Central Michigan University, the University of Cincinnati, Huntington University, Indiana University, Indiana University Fort Wayne, Indiana Tech, Ivy Tech Community College, Manchester University, the University of Northwestern Ohio, Purdue University, Purdue University Fort Wayne, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, the University of Saint Francis, Valparaiso University, Western Michigan University, the University of Wyoming, Xavier University, and others. View this news release in the PFW News Center for a complete list.

The fair is open to the public and free for college-seeking students and their families and influencers. This year’s event is being hosted by the Office of Admissions at Purdue Fort Wayne. View and download a map of the campus by visiting pfw.edu/campus-map.