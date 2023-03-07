‘An Influence for Good’ Documentary To Premiere

Foellinger Foundation will premiere a documentary film, An Influence for Good, on March 16, 2023, at the Arts United Center. Brief welcome remarks will begin promptly at 5:30 PM, followed by the 75-minute film. The documentary premieres as part of Foellinger Foundation’s 65thanniversary celebration.

An Influence for Good tells the life story of Helene Foellinger and the three generations of Foellingers who preceded her in Allen County. The film features interviews with nearly 20 individuals, including those who worked with Helene Foellinger, and those who carry her vision forward today. In addition, many historic family photos, videos, and artifacts are featured in the documentary.

“We’re excited to share this piece of Allen County history with our community,” said David Bennett, Foellinger Foundation Interim President. “The Foellinger family’s impact predates the Foundation’s creation in 1958, and we’re proud to carry that legacy forward every day and tell their nearly 200-year story.”

“This documentary preserves not only the Foellinger family’s history, but also their interests, values, and impact in our community,” said Michael Moellering, Foellinger Foundation Board Chair. “Our grantmaking continues to reflect the family’s interest in encouraging a community of self-reliant citizens, with a commitment to the founders’ values and principles: integrity, accountability, responsibility, and results.”

A trailer for the film can be viewed at foellinger.org/documentary. RSVPs are required at foellinger.org/documentary. There is no cost to attend.

Beginning with the immigration of Jacob Foellinger, in 1836, the Foellinger family succeeds for four generations as business-men and -women, with a deep commitment to civic involvement. After the tragic passing of her father, Oscar, the ambitious and driven publisher of The News-Sentinel, Helene Foellinger—just 25 years old at the time—leads the newspaper to even greater levels of success.

She and her mother, Esther, form the Foellinger Foundation, formalizing their commitment to uplifting the lives of the residents of Allen County. When Helene passes away with no heirs, the Foundation receives her estate.

Today, the Foellinger Foundation continues the family’s visionary commitment to championing opportunity.

Foellinger Foundation is a private, charitable foundation that invests in organizations, programming, and initiatives that serve Allen County citizens with the greatest economic need and least opportunity. The Foundation was created in 1958 by Helene Foellinger, The News-Sentinel publisher from 1936 to 1981, and Esther Foellinger, her mother. Visit www.foellinger.org for more information.