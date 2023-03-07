Shepherd Awarded In Adult Education Essay Contest

State Sen. Travis Holdman (R-Markle) met with Wells County resident and winner of the 2nd Annual Adult Education Essay Contest, Lance Shepherd, at the Statehouse Wednesday, Feb. 15 during the Indiana Association for Adult and Continuing Education’s (IAACE) Adult Education Day.

Shepherd is an adult learner with The Literacy Alliance. He submitted his first-place honored essay titled, Project Graduate-Wells County HSE Program, for the prompt’s theme of, “How Will Adult Education Help Me Reach the Next Level.”

The IAACE read Shepherd’s essay at the Statehouse during Adult Education Day.

“It was a pleasure to have met Mr. Shepherd and directly congratulate him on his achievement,” Holdman said.

Project Graduate is a free adult education program through The Literacy Alliance that helps adult students earn their high school equivalency diploma.

“It is a very honorable decision to go back and achieve your high school equivalency education as an adult, and I applaud his efforts and the efforts of The Literacy Alliance to help him achieve his goal,” Holdman added.