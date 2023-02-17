Saturday, March 4, 2023
Welcome Home From Training, Brock!

The Waynedale News Staff

Dean & Marvel Embrey are the proud grandparents of Brock who graduated high school in June 2022, enlisted in the Army National Guard and left for Fort Benning, Georgia June 27th. Brock graduated from his basic training September 16th, went into his Scout training and graduated on December 8th. So glad he’s home after 5 1/2 months being at Fort Benning, Georgia and we are so proud of the man he has become!
We love you Brock, From Grandma & Grandpa Embrey

