Home & Garden Show Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Fort Wayne Shows Inc., northeast Indiana’s largest home and garden event producer, will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show (FWHGS) this year. Presented by Windows, Doors and More, the FWHGS will bring over 650 exhibitors to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum March 2-5, 2023. A portion of all ticket proceeds and revenue will be donated to Community Harvest Food Bank.

“We are so excited to bring you our biggest and best show yet! We are celebrating our 50th anniversary with a bang! We are bringing in some of our best features from over the years and hosting our biggest giveaway ever! You won’t want to miss this!” says show owner Becky Williamson.

New features for the 50th Anniversary include: the $50k & More Giveaway, the unveiling of the official Show mascot, a virtual scavenger hunt, new and exciting community performances, and a special 50th anniversary celebration.

Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show is also marking its 50th Anniversary by welcoming a mascot, and we are inviting the public to help name our gnome! Now through February 17, visit our Facebook page and leave a comment with your name suggestion on our Name Our Gnome post pinned to the top! We will select the finalists from the submissions and ask the public to vote for their favorite on our website. The winning name will be revealed on our 2023 show’s opening day!

Attractions, entertainment, educational opportunities, and giveaways abound this year:

● $50,000 & More Giveaway Contest – Up to 20 qualifying showgoers will get to roll the dice for a chance to win many prizes from our exhibitors and the grand prize valued at $50,000! Sign up here for a chance to participate.

● Back by popular demand, Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel – World-famous for her skiing prowess and seen on too many TV stations, shows & movies to count… Twiggy has come out of retirement to amaze crowds and teach boating safety once again!

● Mad Dog & Merrill – Certified Grillologists and Midwest Grillin’ Experts Mad Dog & Merrill return to share some of the favorite grilling tips, tricks & recipes!

● The Renegade Gardener – Meet & learn from Don Engebretson, a gardening author and expert who has written articles for many major magazines, national and local newspapers!

● Show Bucks – We’ve doubled the value of show bucks giveaways to $50 each in honor of our 50th anniversary. Enter to win show bucks online, which act like gift certificates you can spend at the show! PLUS we’ll giveaway more Show Bucks, at the show! Sign up to pre-register.

● Piglet Races – Witness the cutest things on 4 stubby legs as piglet races will be held each day!

● Chainsaw Carving Demos – Watch local artist Myles Nasby create art before your eyes and purchase some of his finished pieces or commission a custom piece for your own!

● Petting Zoo & Indiana Wild – From farm to exotic, from baby ducks to snakes, you can learn about and interact with some wonderful animals at the show and pose for pictures!

● Gnome Scavenger Hunt – This kids challenge will have those 12 & under on the lookout for 12 gnomes hidden around the show. Those who can find all 12 can claim a prize at the info booth!

● Kids’ Day on Sunday – Featuring a stilt-walking balloon artists and other kids’ entertainment!

● Charitable Partner / Food Drive – We’re excited to announce our new charitable partnership with Community Harvest Food Bank! CHFB has been helping the community for many years and we’re excited to help them! Please bring a non-perishable food donation to the show with you to receive a $2 off general admission discount (cannot be combined with other discounts).

● Thanks to WAJI, attendees could win $1,000 at the show.

Traditional Show highlights include:

● Purdue Extension Garden Expert Stage – Learn from Master Gardeners & gardening experts in their education seminar series featuring multiple to pics, how tos and demonstrations!

● Garden Gallery – Stroll through our Garden Gallery full of unique garden accessories, gifts, plants, fairy gardens, patio and landscape displays and hundreds of spring flowers!

● Family Fun – We are not your average ‘boring Home show’ We want the ENTIRE family to come out and enjoy the fun! That’s why we bring in features for everyone young to the young at heart! From a petting zoo, wild and crazy reptiles, pig races and much more!

“It wouldn’t be the Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show without our traditional show highlights, we have a full show this year full of our usual show staples and vendors that we know and love,” says Williamson.

With over 650 exhibitors, the Home & Garden Show is the place to see the latest in contemporary home and garden products and services. Attendees can expect to find all the inspiration and help needed for all types of home improvement projects. Exhibitors feature products and services for kitchen, bath, landscaping, interior decor, bedding, windows, siding, roofing, gutters, patios, driveways, garden accessories, gifts, plants, fairy gardens, patio and landscape displays and hundreds of spring flowers.

Located at the War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN 46805. Show dates for 2023 are March 2-5. Show hours are Thursday & Friday 11a–8p, Saturday 10a–8p and Sunday 11a–5p. Ticket prices are $12 at the door, $8 for Seniors 62+ and free for kids 14 & under. $2 off discount coupons are available online at Home-GardenShow.com. Parking at the Coliseum lot is $8.

For more information on the show visit www.Home-GardenShow.com