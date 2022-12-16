Upcoming Downtown Holiday Events

Days of Holly Shopping Continues

Saturday, December 17

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 South Calhoun Street

Be inspired and find holiday gifts in the Conservatory Shop! Days of Holly Shopping is an exciting way to support locally-owned and operated shops throughout downtown Fort Wayne, the West Main Shops, and the Wells Street Corridor on Small Business Saturday! Presented in conjunction with the Downtown Improvement District, Days of Holly Shopping continues on the first three Saturdays in December.

Book Signing with Author, Talitha Shipman

Saturday, December 17, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

The Conservatory is proud to present “Happy Smallidays” by Talitha Shipman. Don’t miss out on this chance to visit during the holidays and meet the author and illustrator herself! Through her various picture books, Talitha wishes to encourage curiosity and creativity in children of all ages. Her latest book, “Happy Smallidays” inspires Conservatory visitors to find joy in the little things. All are invited to journey with Little Mouse through the Magical Winter Woods as he discovers the value of slowing down to take in the wonder and warmth of the holiday season. Included with regular Conservatory admission. Books are available for purchase in the Conservatory Shop.

Santa and Reindeer Saturdays

Saturdays, December 17, public hours

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 South Calhoun Street

Meet Santa himself and a friendly and majestic reindeer on the first three Saturdays in December. While indoors, enjoy jolly scenery accompanied by the “Happy Smallidays” holiday exhibit. Be sure to visit with a reindeer in the outdoor garden. Note: Santa will take a break from 2:00-2:30 p.m. Regular Conservatory admission applies. Sponsored by PBS Fort Wayne and Majic 95.1.

Art Dis Holiday Window Displays at Promenade Park

Now until January 3

Park Foundation Pavilion, Promenade Park, 202 West Superior Street

Make the most of winter light at Promenade Park with a showcase of handmade paper cut light boxes. These delightful creations are believed to have originated from China after paper was first invented. Many countries picked up the skill, but Switzerland remains the enduring leader referring to the art form as Scherenschnitt. Riverfront’s light boxes were designed and hand-cut by staff using ideas of common winter scenes at Promenade Park such as the swings, the Historic Wells St. Bridge, and the Convergence Sculpture. The light boxes have multiple layers of paper with lighting from behind to show more detail in perspective, texture, and dimension. The display can be seen in the windows of the Park Foundation Pavilion at Promenade Park now until January 3, and can be best viewed at dusk.

Play and Reception

Meghan Wilhelm: “Presence” Until January 5

Public Reception: Sunday, December 18, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Meghan Wilhelm is an artist and illustrator from Fort Wayne, IN. While she participates in various local art initiatives, her artwork has also been exhibited at a national level. Wilhelm’s display “Presence” at the Botanical Conservatory collects the body of work created as her senior thesis project. Since her graduation from the Herron School of Art and Design, these animal-themed pieces are exhibited together for the first time! The sole concept behind the collection is to explore the impact and the presence that animals invoke on the environments in which they live. Each piece melds an interest in the natural and fantastical and brings light to the importance of several notable endangered species.