Saturday, December 17, 2022
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Featured Local News 

Chicago Cub Visits Franke Park Elementary

The Waynedale News Staff

A Franke Park alumnus and Fort Wayne Community Schools graduate returned from the big leagues to visit with the students and staff at his former elementary school.

Zach McKinstry plays third base for the Chicago Cubs. McKinstry went from class to class meeting with students and talking to them about his journey from the classroom to professional baseball. He also visited with his gym teacher and be reunited with his former 3rd grade teacher.

McKinstry was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He was traded to the Cubs in 2022.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff