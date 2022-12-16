Chicago Cub Visits Franke Park Elementary

A Franke Park alumnus and Fort Wayne Community Schools graduate returned from the big leagues to visit with the students and staff at his former elementary school.

Zach McKinstry plays third base for the Chicago Cubs. McKinstry went from class to class meeting with students and talking to them about his journey from the classroom to professional baseball. He also visited with his gym teacher and be reunited with his former 3rd grade teacher.

McKinstry was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He was traded to the Cubs in 2022.