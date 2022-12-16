Veterans Museum Wins Hoosier Hospitality Award

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum 2122 O’Day Road Fort Wayne has been selected as a 2022 Hoosier Hospitality Award Winner. This award is given to Hoosiers that have displayed a high level of service in tourism-related professions in Indiana.

The Indiana Destination Development Corporation held a ceremony to honor the Hoosier Hospitality Award Winners on Thursday December 8, 2022 at the Randolph H. Deer Events Pavilion at Newfields in Indianapolis. Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch presented the awards.

Kristen Guthrie, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Visit Fort Wayne, nominated the local Veterans Shrine and Museum. Robert Thomas, curator of the museum accepted the award in Indianapolis. Robert said, “We’re extremely excited about winning this tourism award because our entire team has worked so hard to upgrade our memorial grounds and museum.”