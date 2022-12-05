Honor Flight To Organize All Purple Heart Honor Flight

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) will add a 5th flight in 2023 celebrating veterans who have received a Purple Heart medal. Recently selected as the 75th annual Penny Pitch recipient by WOWO radio, HFNEI proudly announced that the proceeds of this fundraiser will be dedicated to a flight in appreciation of this distinguished group of veterans.

Veterans who received the Purple Heart were wounded during their military service and for some, multiple times over. These veterans went above and beyond to defend and protect our country and our freedoms.

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana President Cathy Berkshire states, “We have 4 traditional Honor Flights planned for 2023; 2 in the spring and 2 in the fall for veterans on our ever growing waiting list. This special funding, separate from our normal gifts and donations, will allow us to add this extra 5th flight for our Purple Heart veterans. This flight will not displace any deserving veterans currently on the waiting list nor use donations designated for regular trips. We are thankful to WOWO for selecting Honor Flight as their Penny Pitch recipient for 2023, and the generosity of their audience, allowing us to honor these extraordinary heroes!”

If you are a Purple Heart recipient veteran, have not previously flown on an Honor Flight and have not signed up – regardless of when you served, visit this website, www.hfnei.org and apply today. In the notes of the application, identify you are a Purple Heart recipient and HFNEI will make contact for verification and add you to the list for the special flight. Honor Flight NEI will be taking the first 85 Purple Heart veterans that apply. If you are a veteran already on the waiting list and you are a Purple Heart recipient, please send an email to: purpleheart@hfnei.org and they will update your application and add you to the list.

“The Honor Flight Network is enthusiastic to support this first-of-its-kind all Purple Heart veteran Honor Flight trip by Honor Flight Northeast Indiana,” said Meredith Rosenbeck, Honor Flight Network CEO. “I share in the excitement of the Honor Flight Northeast Indiana team as they begin the planning process to provide these Purple Heart veterans with a unique opportunity to share their stories with other Purple Heart veterans.”

For more information about Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, their mission and flight information, visit www.hfnei.org