Fort Wayne’s “Crazy Christmas Houses”

‘Tis the season to once again highlight the houses in Fort Wayne that are decking the halls to the extreme. Looking for content to help families celebrate the season together? Feel free to use the Visit Fort Wayne “Holiday House List!”

Every year, the Visit Fort Wayne Insider Blog compiles a list of the best-decorated houses throughout our city.

That list is available at: VisitFortWayne.com/HolidayHouses

This year, the list features 35 area houses that are decorated for the holidays, and highlights those that offer light shows, music, and entertainment.

A map also groups the houses by physical location so that families can plan their drives around town. A form on the site also offers an opportunity for people to submit their homes to the list.

The list also includes a contest as families choose their favorite!

Visit Fort Wayne has produced this list since 2011 as a labor of love for our community. Visit Fort Wayne is the official destination marketing organization for Fort Wayne and Allen County. Each year, over 6.5 million people visit Fort Wayne and generate $741 million in direct economic impact.