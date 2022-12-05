Lindenwood Cemetery Rededicates AIDS Memorial

Lindenwood Cemetery will have a rededication ceremony for its AIDS Memorial on World AIDS Day, Thursday, Dec. 1, to help raise awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection, as well as mourn those who have died of the disease. The black granite monument, which features a red AIDS ribbon on the front inscribed with Northeast Indiana AIDS Memorial at the bottom, was first installed at Lindenwood Cemetery in 2004. The ceremony is an opportunity for the community to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with AIDS, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.

“We want to remind the community of this beautiful and peaceful place to come and remember loved ones impacted by AIDS,” said Amber Gonzalez, general manager at Lindenwood. “We wanted to bring the community together on World AIDS Day because it’s important to remind everyone that there is still a vital need to increase awareness and improve education.”

During the event, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will give a welcome address, followed by a speech from Jeffery Markely, executive director of Positive Resource Connection. Della Lish McGee will also perform.

Each year, on Dec. 1, the world commemorates World AIDS Day. People around the world unite to show support for people living with HIV and to remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses. Globally, an estimated 38 million have the virus. This year’s theme is “Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV.”

Positive Resource Connection serves 400 people in Northwest Indiana with HIV, educates 8,000 people a year, and tests more than 1,500 for HIV. In 2016, the agency expanded its services to include syphilis and hepatitis C testing. In 2020 it added viral hepatitis case management services for people living with Hepatitis C.

The Dignity Memorial® network of more than 2,000 funeral, cremation and cemetery service providers is North America’s most trusted resource for funeral and memorialization services. Dignity Memorial providers offer an unmatched combination of products and locations serving families with care, integrity, respect and service excellence to celebrate each life like no other. For more information, visit www.dignitymemorial.com