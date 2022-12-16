Saturday, December 17, 2022
Garbage Bulk Collection Rules Update

The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department today provided an update on new garbage bulk collection procedures.

Residents who would like the City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department to collect up to three bulk items must schedule the pick-up at least 2 business days prior to their regular garbage day.

To schedule bulk collection, residents are highly encouraged to visit cityoffortwayne.org and click on “Contact 311” on the top menu bar. Choose “Solid Waste” then the “Bulk Trash Pickup” option. Residents may also call 311.

Bulk items that WILL be accepted:
• Furniture
• Mattress/Box spring (Must be completely wrapped in plastic. Plastic mattress bags are available at most retail stores.)
• Non-freon appliances (Examples of appliances with freon below.)

Examples of items that will NOT be accepted:
• NO tires, batteries, or concrete
• NO appliances that contain freon, such as refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, water coolers and dehumidifiers
• NO remodeling debris

If possible, residents should place bulk items at least 3 feet away from their garbage cart so that the garbage truck arms don’t get caught on bulk items.

Non-English-speaking residents may visit www.cityoffortwayne.org/bulk-items for translations of this information.

