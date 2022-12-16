Christmas Worship & Events

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . .

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE

When: December 24, 2022

Where: 201 W. Mill Street Ossian, IN

Who: Ossian UMC

Why: Christmas Eve Candles and Candlelight Service

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class

Sun. 10:30a

. . .

HOLIDAY SERVICE TIMES

Sunday, Dec 18 – special service time of 10am for Preschool service, no communion

Saturday, Dec 24 – Christmas Eve 6:30pm with communion

Sunday, Dec 25 – Christmas Day, 9:00am with communion

Sunday, Dec 31 – New Year’s Eve, 6:30pm with communion

There will be no midweek services on Wednesday Dec 21 and 28

. . .

EXERCISE CLASSES

When: Chair Yoga Mon & Fri 11am; Cardio Tone Mon 5pm/Thur 6pm; Yoga Tue 6pm

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Cost: $5 per session

. . .

EUCHRE IN THE CAFE

When: 2nd & 4th Mondays, 1-3pm

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Why: Enjoy a friendly game of Euchre with great food, fellowship & fun!

Add’l: Come early before cafe closes (1pm) to purchase your favorite beverage.

Cost: Free

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times:

Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times:

Every Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

Services are lived streamed. Available on website and Facebook.

. . .

CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE

When: 5:30 PM

. . .

CHRISTMAS DAY SERVICE

When: 10:00 AM

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website: holyscripturefw.org & Facebook Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com

. . .

SERVICE STREAMED LIVE

View on Facebook or website.

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717. Website: holyscripturefw.org

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

. . .

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE

When: December 24, 4 PM

Where: 1212 Lower Huntington Road

Who: Avalon Church

Add’l: Join us for a beautiful candlelight service where we will sing classic Christmas carols and invite the children on stage to hear the Christmas story.

Contact: 260-747-1531

. . .

CHRISTMAS DAY CELEBRATION

When: December 25, 10:30 AM

Where: 1212 Lower Huntington Road

Who: Avalon Church

Add’l: Join us Christmas morning at 10:30 AM for exciting worship where we will have the kids join us to sing! There will be cupcakes to celebrate Jesus’ birthday, and the children’s department will have fun Christmas programming.

Contact: 260-747-1531

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

. . .

CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE

When: December 24, 4pm

Who: Everyone is invited

Why: To celebrate the birth of Jesus

Cost: Free

Contact: 260-747-4121 or church

. . .

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Sunday School following 9:45 a.m. service

Weekday Preschool

Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)

. . .

ADVENT AT WUMC

When: 4 Sundays beginning Nov 27 at 9:30am worship

Who: Everyone welcome

Why: Preparing for the birth of the Savior, Jesus Christ

Add’l: The Christmas Season begins Sunday, Nov 27, 9:45am Worship Service, at Waynedale UMC: The 4 Sundays of Advent will explore the “Lasting Christmas Gifts: Giving gifts that will not break, rust, or wither”. On all 4 Sundays, there will be live Christmas music along with a seasonal slide show from 9:30 – 9:45am, immediately before worship. Cost: FREE

Contact: 260-747-7424

. . .

CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS MORNING

When: 7pm, December 24 and 9:45am December 25

Who: Everyone welcome

Why: Celebrating the birth of the Saviour, Jesus Christ

Add’l: Saturday, Dec 24 at 7pm, the Christmas Eve Worship Service will include candle lighting, music, handbells, and Scripture. Join in the celebration of the Savior.

Cost: FREE

Contact: 260-747-7424

. . .

FOOD BANK

When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 9 am- 11 am

Why: For those who need help with food

Add’l: May come from anywhere every 29 days. No ID necessary.

Cost: Free

Contact: 260-747-7424

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .