Christmas Worship & Events
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . .
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE
When: December 24, 2022
Where: 201 W. Mill Street Ossian, IN
Who: Ossian UMC
Why: Christmas Eve Candles and Candlelight Service
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a
Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class
Sun. 10:30a
. . .
HOLIDAY SERVICE TIMES
Sunday, Dec 18 – special service time of 10am for Preschool service, no communion
Saturday, Dec 24 – Christmas Eve 6:30pm with communion
Sunday, Dec 25 – Christmas Day, 9:00am with communion
Sunday, Dec 31 – New Year’s Eve, 6:30pm with communion
There will be no midweek services on Wednesday Dec 21 and 28
. . .
EXERCISE CLASSES
When: Chair Yoga Mon & Fri 11am; Cardio Tone Mon 5pm/Thur 6pm; Yoga Tue 6pm
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Cost: $5 per session
. . .
EUCHRE IN THE CAFE
When: 2nd & 4th Mondays, 1-3pm
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Why: Enjoy a friendly game of Euchre with great food, fellowship & fun!
Add’l: Come early before cafe closes (1pm) to purchase your favorite beverage.
Cost: Free
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times:
Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times:
Every Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
Services are lived streamed. Available on website and Facebook.
. . .
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE
When: 5:30 PM
. . .
CHRISTMAS DAY SERVICE
When: 10:00 AM
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website: holyscripturefw.org & Facebook Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com
. . .
SERVICE STREAMED LIVE
View on Facebook or website.
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717. Website: holyscripturefw.org
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
. . .
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE
When: December 24, 4 PM
Where: 1212 Lower Huntington Road
Who: Avalon Church
Add’l: Join us for a beautiful candlelight service where we will sing classic Christmas carols and invite the children on stage to hear the Christmas story.
Contact: 260-747-1531
. . .
CHRISTMAS DAY CELEBRATION
When: December 25, 10:30 AM
Where: 1212 Lower Huntington Road
Who: Avalon Church
Add’l: Join us Christmas morning at 10:30 AM for exciting worship where we will have the kids join us to sing! There will be cupcakes to celebrate Jesus’ birthday, and the children’s department will have fun Christmas programming.
Contact: 260-747-1531
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
. . .
CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE
When: December 24, 4pm
Who: Everyone is invited
Why: To celebrate the birth of Jesus
Cost: Free
Contact: 260-747-4121 or church
. . .
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Sunday School following 9:45 a.m. service
Weekday Preschool
Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)
. . .
ADVENT AT WUMC
When: 4 Sundays beginning Nov 27 at 9:30am worship
Who: Everyone welcome
Why: Preparing for the birth of the Savior, Jesus Christ
Add’l: The Christmas Season begins Sunday, Nov 27, 9:45am Worship Service, at Waynedale UMC: The 4 Sundays of Advent will explore the “Lasting Christmas Gifts: Giving gifts that will not break, rust, or wither”. On all 4 Sundays, there will be live Christmas music along with a seasonal slide show from 9:30 – 9:45am, immediately before worship. Cost: FREE
Contact: 260-747-7424
. . .
CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS MORNING
When: 7pm, December 24 and 9:45am December 25
Who: Everyone welcome
Why: Celebrating the birth of the Saviour, Jesus Christ
Add’l: Saturday, Dec 24 at 7pm, the Christmas Eve Worship Service will include candle lighting, music, handbells, and Scripture. Join in the celebration of the Savior.
Cost: FREE
Contact: 260-747-7424
. . .
FOOD BANK
When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 9 am- 11 am
Why: For those who need help with food
Add’l: May come from anywhere every 29 days. No ID necessary.
Cost: Free
Contact: 260-747-7424
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
