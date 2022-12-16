Free New Years Epiphany Concert

In celebration of the Christmas Season, an Epiphany Concert will be held Sunday, Jan. 8, at 7:00 p.m., at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne. The concert is free and open to the public.

Under the direction of Beverly Rieger, St. Therese music director, the concert will feature Allen Goebbert, guest organist; David Ling, guest violinist; Lexie Signor, guest trumpet; and Renee Gonzales, guest vocalist.

The music ministry of St. Therese Church also will be featured to include the St. Therese Choir, guitarists, cantors, and flute. The pastor of St. Therese is Rev. Matthew Coonan.

The Feast of the Epiphany of Our Lord Jesus Christ is on Jan. 6. (In most countries and dioceses, the celebration is transferred to the Sunday between Jan. 2 and Jan. 8, inclusive). It is one of the oldest Christian feasts.

Epiphany comes from a Greek verb meaning “to reveal,” and all the various events celebrated by the Feast of the Epiphany are revelations of Christ to humanity. (Readings: Isaiah 60:1-6; Psalm 72:1-2, 7-8, 10-11, 12-13; Ephesians 3:2-3a, 5-6; and Matthew 2:1-12).