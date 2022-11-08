October Waynedale Trail Cleanup
A trail cleanup of the St. Mary’s Pathway was held on Sat. Oct. 22nd. Members of the Waynedale Trails and Sidewalks Initiative along with residents of Winterset Association collected 16 bags of trash. (l-r) Bob Floyd, Erin Floyd, Steve Binkley, Tom West, Karen West, Marty Loy, Kathy Frieburger, Jack Garrison, and Madeline Freiburger. Photo by Camille Garrison.
