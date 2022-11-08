Nebraska Neighborhood Mural Dedication

The Fort Wayne Public Art Commission, city officials and Nebraska Neighborhood leaders held a dedication ceremony for a mural at 1804 W. Main St.

The Nebraska Neighborhood mural is on the east façade of 1804 W. Main St. This piece was designed to embody and celebrate the Nebraska Neighborhood’s rich history. Themes incorporated into the work include Kekionga Baseball team, The Wayne Knitting Mills, Camp Allen, Jaenicke Gardens, and Swinney Park. The muralist was chosen through an open call for artists.

The muralist, Jeff Pilkinton, lived close to Nebraska Neighborhood as a child. Pilkinton is an established chalk-artist, street painter, and muralist based in Fort Wayne.

“I have many fond memories of growing up in the community,” Pilkinton said. “It is a tremendous honor to be a part of this project.”

The project was made possible with the support of the Nebraska Neighborhood Association, Chris Shatto, Matt Momper, and the building owner Frank Casagrande. It was funded by the City of Fort Wayne’s Investing in Neighborhoods Now funds dedicated to the Public Art Commission by the Northwest Area Partnership.

The Fort Wayne Public Art Commission was formed by Mayor Tom Henry and City Council in 2018 to help bring quality artwork and placemaking to the City of Fort Wayne. The City, working with the Public Art Commission, encourages the temporary and permanent display of public artworks and memorial structures.

The City believes that a vital public art presence will help establish a unique identity, build community, create civic pride, generate economic impact and support exceptional art.

For more information and to read a copy of the Art for All! Public Art Master Plan, visit www.FortWaynePublicArt.com