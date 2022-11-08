Families Fight Hunger On National Family Volunteer Day

Volunteer Center will observe its first annual recognition of “National Family Volunteer Day” on Saturday, November 19th from 10 am to noon by partnering with Project 216 to assemble meals for Ukraine refugees at Waynedale UMC, 2501 Church Street.

Ellen Mann is the Event Development Specialist for Project 216, a local nonprofit food aid organization. She states, “We are excited to partner with Volunteer Center Fort Wayne to give area families an opportunity to experience the joy of volunteering together as a part of National Family Volunteer Day. The meals that these volunteers will make up will be shipped through Feed The Hungry in South Bend to help Ukrainian refugees displaced by war.”

National Family Volunteer Day is a global day of service that originated in 1990 through Points of Light. On November 19th, over 40 volunteers of all ages will gather at Waynedale UMC to celebrate the power of working together to support their community and neighborhood.

“Volunteering as a family provides parents the opportunity to spend quality time together while passing valuable life lessons to children and teenagers on the importance of giving our time, sharing our resources and working together towards the greater good of our community” states Volunteer Center Executive Director Ani Etter. “We all can make a difference no matter what our age. Volunteering provides a fun and active way to do this and family volunteering is where the next generation of volunteer leaders gets their first start.”

The Volunteer Center is a non-profit agency that connects volunteers with local community organizations that are in need of help. Their Signature Programs address critical disparities affecting low to moderate income households and the most vulnerable in our community.