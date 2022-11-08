Five Students Presented With Chancellor’s Merit Awards

Five Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw students were given Mark M. Suedhoff Endowed Scholarship – Chancellor’s Merit Awards. Zoey Carver and Jeffrey Hosford were awarded a full-ride scholarship and the remaining three finalists received one-year scholarships to Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw.

“Winning this scholarship means I can focus more on studying rather than worrying about paying my tuition and working all the time,” said Zoey Carver. “Ivy Tech is the ideal college for me. I originally only considered it because of tuition, but soon discovered that it possessed a rich and welcoming social atmosphere that students can easily engage in.”

In July 2022, the Ivy Tech Foundation at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw received an endowed gift from the estate of Mark Suedhoff to establish The Mark M. Suedhoff Endowed Success Scholarship and The Mark M. Suedhoff Endowed Scholarship – Chancellor’s Merit Award. The full gift amounts to $2,161,496.91. It was the largest single scholarship donation in Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw’s history.

“This scholarship will give me the ability to afford going through Ivy Tech to earn an associate degree in HVAC,” said Jeffrey Hosford. “I have credits that transferred from the Impact Institute, so Ivy Tech was the most financially viable option. Winning this scholarship is important since HVAC technicians have to provide all of their own equipment and tools. In the end, the cost of the equipment and materials that the technician needs to pay for can cost upwards of several thousand dollars. Having school paid for will help.”

The 2022 winners of the Mark M. Suedhoff Endowed Scholarship – Chancellor’s Merit Award are:

• Zoey Carver (Norwell High School graduate), full tuition

• Jeffrey Hosford (East Noble High School graduate), full tuition

• Arly Espinoza (Wayne High School graduate), half tuition

• Xander Jewell (Harlan Christian School graduate), half tuition

• Kylie Johnson (homeschooled), half tuition

The Mark M. Suedhoff Endowed Scholarship – Chancellor’s Merit Award will be awarded annually to two, first-time, Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw students seeking their first associate degree. Students must have a high school GPA of 3.0 or higher and be a high school graduate within the same year of the receiving the award. Students must apply to Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw and must be accepted by the scholarship deadline to be eligible. Students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours during the Fall and Spring semester. FAFSA eligibility is not required for consideration.

For more information on this scholarship, email fortwayne-foundation@ivytech.edu