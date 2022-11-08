ACPL Employee Receives Award For Library At Home Services

Peg Heinze, outreach specialist for the Allen County Public Library’s Library at Home program, has been awarded the 2022 John Philip Excellence in Outreach Award from the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services.

This award honors the dedication and tireless work of bookmobile and outreach service leaders and is the most prestigious award presented by the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services (ABOS). It is the pinnacle for ABOS members to accomplish and is awarded nationally each year to recognize a lifetime’s achievement in library outreach services.

Heinze has been the leader of the ACPL’s Library at Home program since 1986 and has been instrumental in providing access to books and library materials to Allen County residents with mobility and transportation challenges. The program connects with local long-term care facilities and elder care programs, as well as, provides home delivery.

“I have had the honor of serving the older adults in the community for more than forty years,” said Heinze. “We help them thrive by connecting them to library materials that keep them informed, involved, and entertained.”

Heinze received the honor at the 2022 National Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona on October 6.

For more information about the ACPL’s Library at Home services, visit acpl.lib.in.us/explore/library-at-home or email lah@acpl.info

The Allen County Public Library has fostered lifelong learning and discovery in northeast Indiana for more than 125 years. The ACPL consists of fourteen branches throughout Allen County, serving more than one million visitors per year. The ACPL’s collection includes more than 2.7 million items, with a circulation total of 3.6 million items borrowed annually. It also houses The Genealogy Center, the nation’s largest public genealogy research center, and The Rolland Center for Lincoln Research, consisting of more than 20,000 artifacts related to President Abraham Lincoln.