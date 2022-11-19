Happy Anniversary Ousley’s

Ken and Maureen (Mo) Ousley celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last month on October 28th. They first met each other while working at Lincoln Life, and were united in marriage in 1972 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fort Wayne. They have been blessed with 2 children, John (Stacey) Ousley, and Kathy (Ryan) Baker, and 3 grandchildren, Jack, Kade, and Joseph. Ken and Mo have been a part of the Waynedale community for most of their lives, and continue to support the community today. Ken owned and operated Ousley Insurance in Waynedale since 1993, and retired from the insurance industry when he sold the business in 2014. Mo retired from Sparkle Cleaners in Waynedale after 20+ years of service, and still pops in there occasionally to lend a helping hand. If you happen to see them around Waynedale, be sure to wish them a very Happy Anniversary. Here’s to many more years of wedded bliss!