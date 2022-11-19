Erin’s House Lights Of Love Memorial At Parkview Field

The holidays can be an especially difficult time after the death of a loved one. The Lights of Love Memorial provides the community a meaningful way to tribute their loved ones. Erin’s House teams up with Parkview Field to display personalized candles and messages on the stadium videoboard each evening from November 23 – December 4. The Lights of Love Memorial has become a cherished holiday tradition for many families.

Location: Parkview Field | 1301 Ewing St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802 — Parking and admission is free

When: Each tribute will be displayed on the Parkview Field videoboard every evening from November 23 – December 4 during the following times —

• November 23 (Night of Lights) | 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. & 8:00 – 9:00 P.M.

• November 24 (Thanksgiving) | 4:00 – 8:00 P.M.

• November 25, 26, 27 | 1:00 – 8:00 P.M.

• November 28 – December 2 | 4:00 – 8:00 P.M.

• December 3 – 4 | 1:00 – 8:00 P.M.

Memorial Levels:

• Custom Holiday Ornament – $10: One (1) ornament locally made by The HEDGE with your loved one’s name

• Lighted Candle – $30: One (1) lighted candle with name on videoboard; one (1) custom ornament with your loved one’s name

• Personalized Tribute – $100: Name, picture, and message on videoboard; one (1) lighted candle with name on videoboard; one (1) custom ornament with your loved one’s name

All proceeds benefit Erin’s House for Grieving Children. Your donation helps ensure that no grieving family is ever charged a fee for support services through Erin’s House.

Submission deadline is November 21 at 5:00 P.M. to be included in the full 12-day event.

To purchase an ornament or tribute, please visit ErinsHouse.org/lights-of-love.

At Erin’s House, we know that grief can cause children and teens to feel isolated and different from their peers. We provide them with a safe space that promotes a sense of belonging and encourages healing.

For over 29 years, Erin’s House for Grieving Children has delivered programs to help support grieving youth in our regional community. To date, the organization has served more than 28,000 individuals throughout northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. All Erin’s House services are offered at no cost to families.

Together, we can build hope and heal hearts. Learn more at ErinsHouse.org