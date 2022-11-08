Griefsgiving To Be Held Nov. 12

The holidays can be a time fraught with emotions for those grieving the death of a loved one. Sometimes, grief isn’t acknowledged, which compounds those hard emotions. And grieving people can feel lost in a time that’s all about happy family gatherings. There may be a lack of motivation to carry on with holiday traditions or keeping up with expectations—all common feelings around this time of year when coping with grief.

Join the Bereavement Team at The Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center to participate in activities that will help to cope with stress and grief and create a sense of calm amid the hustle of the season. A boxed lunch will be served.

Saturday, November 12, 2022

10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center

5920 Homestead Rd., Fort Wayne

RSVP by Nov. 2 by calling 260-435-3261 or emailing ShawynaKoorsen@stillwater-hospice.org.

The Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center opened in 2015 on the Stillwater Hospice campus. The region’s only freestanding center dedicated to adults who are grieving, the center provides space for individual grief counseling sessions, grief programming and grief support meetings for adults who have experienced a loss. All grief services are provided at no cost to the bereaved person.