Final Results Of ‘U Can Crush Hunger’ Food Drive

Community Harvest Food Bank’s 8th Annual U Can Crush Hunger Campaign final results are in! Huntington University, Indiana Tech, Indiana University Fort Wayne, Ivy Tech, Manchester University, Purdue University Fort Wayne, Trine University, and the University of Saint Francis have raised an incredible 106,928 pounds to fight hunger this holiday season.

The winner of the 2022 U Can Crush Hunger competition is the University of Saint Francis with 34,085 total pounds raised through monetary and food donations! We congratulate them and all participating schools and thank them for their support in hunger relief right here in northeast Indiana.

The final pounds are as follows:

• 1st Place: University of Saint Francis with 34,085 pounds

• 2nd Place: Manchester University with 19,451 pounds

• 3rd Place: Purdue University Fort Wayne with 18,454 pounds

• 4th Place: Huntington University with 13,703 pounds

• 5th Place: Indiana Tech with 9,345 pounds

• 6th Place: Trine University with 6,308 pounds

• 7th Place: Indiana University Fort Wayne with 3,482 pounds

• 8th Place: Ivy Tech with 2,101 pounds