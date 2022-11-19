Holiday Wreath Auction Returns

Hung at the Waynedale Library with care, from November 28 to December 10th, holiday wreaths will await for your viewing and bid to take home in support of the Waynedale Trails & Sidewalks Initiative. This long-standing annual fundraiser returns once again to feature many festively decorated 24” artificial wreaths up for bid in a silent auction format.

“As a popular annual event that I think many look forward to, it is my pleasure to again present to the community with these beautifully adorned wreaths.” Camille Garrison, Event Organizer and Waynedale Trails & Sidewalks Initiative Chair continues, “Fundraising from events like these helped our volunteers bring sidewalks and trails to Bluffton Road, and continue to improve accessibility in our neighborhoods, and our work with the City of Fort Wayne to encourage more trails and sidewalks in the area. From encouraging healthy lifestyles to supporting more local shopping (walk-in traffic), the community benefits from these improvements are endless!”

Each wreath has been donated and decorated by a local business in the community in support of the cause.

All of the wreaths available can be bid-on and previewed on Facebook here: www.facebook.com/events/837065043991631/ But, you can view them in-person at the Allen County Public Library, Waynedale Branch (2200 Lower Huntington Rd).

Hurry, bidding ends on December 10! Each winning bidder will be notified the week of December 12 and arrangements will be made to pick-up their wreath so they can hang it at their home before the holidays. Bidders are allowed to place multiple bids and are encouraged to revisit the library to check on their wreath and to rebid if they are outbid.

A special thank you goes out to the Allen County Public Library, Waynedale Branch as well as to the many local businesses who donated their time and resources to create these wonderful works of art. And of course, thank you to all of the bidders whose donation will 100% go towards the Waynedale Trails & Sidewalks Initiative fund.