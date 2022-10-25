Vote 411 Website Goes Live With General Election Info

Vote 411.org, a website of the League of Women Voters (LWV), went live October 5 with information about this year’s election. The non-partisan website Includes candidates’ unedited responses to questions posed by LWVFW, information on voter registration, polling locations and other facets of the election.

LWVFW has been working since prior to the primary to obtain candidate responses to a set of questions for each office for both the primary and general elections. Candidates enter their responses into the Vote411.org website. LWVFW does no editing of candidate responses.

“LWVFW has been using Vote411 since the general election in 2019” said Betsy Kachmar, “and each year the percentage of candidates responding has increased. With this valuable resource, voters are able to do a side comparison of the answers for important local races such as school board and Allen County sheriff.”

A complete list of those who have responded to questions can be found on LWVFW’s website www.lwvfw.org. Non-responses will be noted on the Vote 411 website.

Nationally, Vote 411 was awarded PR Daily’s 2021 Nonprofit Communications Campaign of the Year. The nonpartisan election website drew more than six million users looking for election information to the site in 2020. In addition to Campaign of the Year, VOTE411 was also recognized for Best Marketing Campaign and Best Visual Storytelling.