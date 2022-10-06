Pumpkin Trees! ~ Letter To The Editor

My 90-year-old mom lives in the Yellow Retirement Community on Winchester Rd. In her backyard the neighbors behind her planted pumpkin seeds in their garden. The pumpkin vines grew over into my mom’s yard where there are 3 pine trees. The vines have beautifully wrapped themselves in and around the trees. About 8 ft up in one of the trees the is a huge pumpkin growing. Its weight is supported by the branches. The pumpkin is very dark green because, we’re assuming, it doesn’t get any sun. Anyway, it looks so cool, and we’ve never seen anything like it before! So, we thought we’d share the “pumpkin in the pine tree” story with you.