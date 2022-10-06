Friday, October 7, 2022
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Featured Local News 

Pumpkin Trees! ~ Letter To The Editor

Rita Zoch

My 90-year-old mom lives in the Yellow Retirement Community on Winchester Rd. In her backyard the neighbors behind her planted pumpkin seeds in their garden. The pumpkin vines grew over into my mom’s yard where there are 3 pine trees. The vines have beautifully wrapped themselves in and around the trees. About 8 ft up in one of the trees the is a huge pumpkin growing. Its weight is supported by the branches. The pumpkin is very dark green because, we’re assuming, it doesn’t get any sun. Anyway, it looks so cool, and we’ve never seen anything like it before! So, we thought we’d share the “pumpkin in the pine tree” story with you.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share

Rita Zoch

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff