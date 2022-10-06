Library Hosts Vaccine Clinics

The Allen County Public Library is hosting a series of Flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinics in September and October. As the community approaches cold and flu season, both entities are dedicated to ensuring Allen County residents have access to vaccines that mitigate the impact of illness on individuals and the community at large. This is the second year ACPL and Super Shot have partnered to provide this service.

“The ACPL is pleased to once again partner with Super Shot and provide a venue where the community can quickly and easily access their Flu shots or COVID-19 boosters for those who seek them,” said ACPL Executive Director Susan Baier. “We’re committed to connecting people to the resources and services they need in an affirming way, whether that be a book or a flu shot.”

Super Shot will be on site at three Fort Wayne ACPL branches offering Flu vaccines for ages 6 months and older and the Pfizer COVID-19 Bivalent booster to patients 12 years and older. A parent or guardian must be present if the patient is under 18 years old. All participants should bring a form of ID and insurance card if they have one. Super Shot requests a $15 administration fee per vaccine for those without insurance, but no one will be turned away for inability to pay.

Friday, October 7; 2 to 5 pm

Pontiac Branch (2215 S. Hanna Street)

Friday, October 14; 2 to 5 pm

Waynedale Branch (2200 Lower Huntington Road)

The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) has fostered lifelong learning and discovery in northeast Indiana for more than 125 years. The ACPL consists of fourteen branches throughout Allen County, serving more than one million visitors per year. The ACPL’s collection includes more than 2.7 million items, with a circulation total of 3.6 million items borrowed annually. It also houses The Genealogy Center, the nation’s largest public genealogy research center, and The Rolland Center for Lincoln Research, consisting of more than 20,000 artifacts related to President Abraham Lincoln.

Super Shot, Inc. is a local non-profit that promotes vaccination and provides access to immunizations communitywide. Since 1993, Super Shot has been breaking down the barriers of vaccinations – access and cost – and increasing awareness of the importance of vaccination. For more information, please call (260) 424-SHOT (7468), or view the Super Shot clinic schedules at supershot.org.