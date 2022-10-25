Halloween Worship & Events

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Sunday School following 9:45 a.m. service

Weekday Preschool

Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)

. . .

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST PRE-SCHOOL CARNIVAL

When: Friday, Oct. 21, 5-8 PM

Who: Families, grandchildren, neighbors, friends

Why: Fundraiser for WUMC Pre-Pre-School

Add’l: Fun, games, dinner, and a Silent Auction (bidding closes at 7:30pm). All are invited.

Cost: Free

Contact: Director Laurie Sorg at 260-241-6683

. . .

PURPLE SUNDAY – ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE IN OUR COMMUNITY

When: During 9:45am Worship Service, Sunday, October 23, 2022

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, 2501 Church St, Fort Wayne, IN 46809

Why: To learn how to recognize signs of the disease and how to access care and support resources offered by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Add’l: PURPLE SUNDAY – Put on your purple and come to worship to observe Purple Sunday highlighting the impact of Alzheimer’s disease in our community. This disease has touched many families in our local area. Together, let’s learn how to recognize signs of the disease and how to access care and support resources offered by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Cost: FREE

Contact: The Church Office at 260-747-7424

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times:

Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class

Sun. 10:30a

. . .

EXERCISE CLASSES

When: Chair Yoga Mon & Fri 11am; Cardio Tone Mon 5pm/Thur 6pm; Yoga Tue 6pm beginning Sept 6

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Cost: $5 per session

. . .

EUCHRE IN THE CAFE

When: 2nd & 4th Mondays, 1-3pm

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Why: Enjoy a friendly game of Euchre with great food, fellowship & fun!

Add’l: Come early before cafe closes (1pm) to purchase your favorite beverage.

Cost: Free

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . .

MORTGAGE BURNING

When: October 30, 2022

Where: 201 W. Mill Street Ossian, IN

Why: Mortgage paid for Fellowship Hall addition to the church. In 2000 they added a new entrance, new parking lot and a large new Family Fellowship Center with a commercial kitchen. The Fellowship Center was often used for annual meals and town events before Covid.

. . .

TRUNK OR TREAT

When: October 31, 2022

Who: Ossian United Methodist Church

Why: Trick or Treat for the children

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

. . .

CELEBRATE RECOVERY

When: Every Wednesday 7-9pm

Where: 1500 Lwr. Huntington Rd

Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.

Cost: Free

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

. . .

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday

Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times:

Every Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

Services are lived streamed. Available on website and Facebook.

. . .

SERVICE STREAMED LIVE

View on Facebook or website.

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717. Website: holyscripturefw.org

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .