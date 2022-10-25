Halloween Worship & Events
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Sunday School following 9:45 a.m. service
Weekday Preschool
Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST PRE-SCHOOL CARNIVAL
When: Friday, Oct. 21, 5-8 PM
Who: Families, grandchildren, neighbors, friends
Why: Fundraiser for WUMC Pre-Pre-School
Add’l: Fun, games, dinner, and a Silent Auction (bidding closes at 7:30pm). All are invited.
Cost: Free
Contact: Director Laurie Sorg at 260-241-6683
PURPLE SUNDAY – ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE IN OUR COMMUNITY
When: During 9:45am Worship Service, Sunday, October 23, 2022
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, 2501 Church St, Fort Wayne, IN 46809
Why: To learn how to recognize signs of the disease and how to access care and support resources offered by the Alzheimer’s Association.
Add’l: PURPLE SUNDAY – Put on your purple and come to worship to observe Purple Sunday highlighting the impact of Alzheimer’s disease in our community. This disease has touched many families in our local area. Together, let’s learn how to recognize signs of the disease and how to access care and support resources offered by the Alzheimer’s Association.
Cost: FREE
Contact: The Church Office at 260-747-7424
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times:
Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a
Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class
Sun. 10:30a
EXERCISE CLASSES
When: Chair Yoga Mon & Fri 11am; Cardio Tone Mon 5pm/Thur 6pm; Yoga Tue 6pm beginning Sept 6
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Cost: $5 per session
EUCHRE IN THE CAFE
When: 2nd & 4th Mondays, 1-3pm
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Why: Enjoy a friendly game of Euchre with great food, fellowship & fun!
Add’l: Come early before cafe closes (1pm) to purchase your favorite beverage.
Cost: Free
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
MORTGAGE BURNING
When: October 30, 2022
Where: 201 W. Mill Street Ossian, IN
Why: Mortgage paid for Fellowship Hall addition to the church. In 2000 they added a new entrance, new parking lot and a large new Family Fellowship Center with a commercial kitchen. The Fellowship Center was often used for annual meals and town events before Covid.
TRUNK OR TREAT
When: October 31, 2022
Who: Ossian United Methodist Church
Why: Trick or Treat for the children
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
CELEBRATE RECOVERY
When: Every Wednesday 7-9pm
Where: 1500 Lwr. Huntington Rd
Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.
Cost: Free
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday
Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times:
Every Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
Services are lived streamed. Available on website and Facebook.
SERVICE STREAMED LIVE
View on Facebook or website.
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717. Website: holyscripturefw.org
