All Inclusive Event: Trunk Or Treat

Turnstone Center invites community members of all ages and abilities to the fifth annual Inclusive Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, October 27, at Turnstone in Parking Lot A. Treats will be passed out from 5-7 p.m. (or until supplies last). In recognition of Augmentative Alternative Communication (AAC) Month in October, every trunk will also have an AAC device so everyone can participate in the traditional “Trick-or-Treat” request.

Trunk volunteers will pass out a variety of edible and non-edible treats so that dietary restrictions do not prevent anyone from participating. Additionally, the AAC devices available at all trunks will provide an inclusive environment where all children can participate in the classic childhood tradition of Trick-or-Treating.

AAC refers to all of the methods and tools used to supplement or replace speech or writing for those with language impairments. AAC devices are designed for individuals who cannot use their voice to communicate. They could be as simple as a picture exchange or as advanced as a speech-generating computer.

Regardless of the method or tool, AAC devices ensure that all people have the ability to express their voice.

“We are excited to host an event that allows all children to participate in this Halloween tradition whether they use a device for communication or require adaptive equipment for mobility. It is a great opportunity for children to use the devices they already have or get exposure to alternative modes of communication,” said Megan Russ, Speech Language Pathologist at Turnstone.

Volunteers are invited to decorate their own trunks and contribute to the excitement, passing out treats to each of the Trunk-or-Treaters. Donations of candy and other child-friendly items are also welcome. Anyone interested in volunteering or donating should call Turnstone at 260-483-2100 or visit Turnstone.org/Volunteer

As a new addition this year, guests are invited to make the night a Trunk or Treat Tour and stop by both the Turnstone Center and Possibilities Northeast locations for a full night of treats and fun!