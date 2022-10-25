Frogapalooza Features Wine, Wetlands & Art!

Frogapalooza’s Wine, Wetlands, and Art is the premier fundraising event for Little River Wetlands Project, Inc. This year’s event will be held at Two EE’s Winery on Thursday, October 27th, from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Funds raised through Sponsorships, Ticket Sales, the Auction, and Raffle, provide the annual operating funds that bring “Free” wetland educational programs, stewardship, and restoration necessary to care for “YOUR” preserves.

The Purdue University Fort Wayne Marine Biology Club visited Eagle Marsh to hike and clean up trash last week. Their help to keep the preserve clean made a big impact!

With 1,304 acres of wild habitat to restore and protect and an annual nature education program attendance of nearly 10,000 adults and children annually, we greatly appreciate the support of our community! LRWP is fulfilling our mission and strengthening our quality of life in the greater Fort Wayne area by creating a vast wetland habitat that serves our region by providing urban floodwater storage, improving water quality, increasing urban biodiversity, and providing free education and recreational opportunities.

Tickets can be purchased online up to the day of the event through Eventbrite at frogapaloozawinewetlandsandart.eventbrite.com. The ticket cost is $50 for early bird tickets and $60 for the week of the event. Tickets include two free tastings, a $10 gift certificate for any Two EE’s product or merchandise, delicious heavy hors d’oeuvres by Club Soda, wine, a silent art auction, live music, raffles, and more.

This event would not be possible without the generosity and support of our sponsors; LC Nature Park, The Chaffee Family, Fox Contractors Corp., Whittle Strategic Accounting, Monarch Capital Management, Laura Stine Gardens, Mrs. Kathie Denig, and Julie Waterfield.

The mission of Little River Wetlands Project is to restore and protect wetlands in the historic watershed of the Little River, a major tributary of the Wabash River, and to provide educational opportunities that encourage good stewardship of wetlands and other natural ecosystems. If you would like to learn more about Little River Wetlands Project, visit www.lrwp.org