Famous Civil War Nurse To Be Honored

There are many famous people buried in Lindenwood Cemetery 2324 W. Main Street but maybe not with full military honors like Mrs. Eliza E George. She was Fort Wayne’s noted Civil War nurse, better known as “Mother George” who died of typhoid fever in 1865.

Known as Fort Wayne’s “Angel of Mercy”, she accompanied Indiana regiments during the Civil War nursing the sick, wounded and sitting by the side of dying soldiers. She gave her life, like thousands of others, in the terrible struggles to preserve the Union.

The ceremony honoring her life will begin at 1:30 pm on Saturday October 22nd at Lindenwood Cemetery. The Indiana Sanitary Commission erected a monument to her memory. She rest in the family plot of Fort Wayne’s other great Civil War hero, Col. Sion S. Bass who fell at Shiloh.

Here is a lineup of the speakers and activities: President Lincoln will make a short speech. The Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War will be on hand. Members of the 30th Indiana Volunteer Infantry and the14th Michigan Volunteer Infantry will also be at the ceremony. The Woman’s Relief Corps will be represented as well as the main speaker, the National President of the Woman’s Relief Corps (WRC).

All those in attendance will be dressed in period clothing; rifle volleys will be fired and taps will be played at the end of the ceremony. Military and Civil War buffs alike will find the ceremony like a trip back in time. Golf carts will be available for individuals who need assistance getting to the site at Lindenwood Cemetery.

Guests are invited back to the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum to visit the museum and tour the memorial grounds.