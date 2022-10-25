Monday, October 31, 2022
Celebrating National Fossil Day

The collaboration between Allen County Parks, Hanson Aggregates, and the nonprofit organization, Speaks for Trees and More, resulted in the highly anticipated National Fossil Day event at Hanson Quarry Observation Deck on October 11, 2022.

This program served over 40 students and their families and was hosted by both Allen County Parks Educator, Jeff Ormiston and Indiana Master Naturalist and Speaks for Trees and More Founder, Sarah Maloy. The program included an overview of topic with the introduction of geological eras, regional specimens, and sedimentary rock. A selection of books and fossil specimens were also on display for participants to see and touch, as well as a fossil sorting activity that exposed participants to over 20 different types of fossils. A tour of the quarry within the observation deck also connected our very landscape to this area of science. The program continued with education on fossil hunting tools and led families to the dig site that included fossil material for a hands-on fossil hunt. Every student received a National Fossil Day certificate and real fossil in conclusion of the program!

This annual celebration is recognized across the country during Earth Science Week and highlights the scientific and educational value of paleontology and the importance of preserving fossils for future generations.

