City’s Residential Accessibility Modifications Program Open

The Waynedale News Staff

The Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services began accepting applications for the City of Fort Wayne’s Residential Accessibility Modifications Program on October 11. This program offers qualified households a grant to make accessibility improvements to their homes.

Qualified applicants must have a household that includes a person with a permanent disability, must own their home, it must be their primary residence, and the home must be located within City of Fort Wayne limits. Applicants must also have a household income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income.

How can residents apply? Residents are encouraged to access program guidelines and submit their application online at www.fwcommunitydevelopment.org/HOR. The online application process allows residents to submit their application from the comfort of their homes and is the quickest way to apply for the program.

Residents who do not have access to the online application portal and would prefer a paper application may call 260-427-8585. They will be asked a series of brief questions and then will be asked to leave their contact information on a voicemail system. A representative from the Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services will call them back in the order the calls are received to determine their eligibility. Residents in need of language assistance should contact Language Services Network at 260-426-6764. All applicants should be aware that there is potential for delays in the construction process due to labor and supply chain shortages.

Funding for this program comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and is limited. Applications will be reviewed on a first-completed, first-processed basis. Program participation is determined on a first-qualified, first-served basis and is not guaranteed.

