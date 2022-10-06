Friday, October 7, 2022
Avalon Church To Host Kuyasa Children’s Choir

After two years of COVID related travel issues, the Kuyasa Kids Choir will be returning from South Africa to the United States to resume its annual tour through America. They will be in Fort Wayne on October 16 at Avalon Church, performing at 9:00 and 10:30 AM as well as at their Spanish service at 12:00 PM. In addition to their performances, this African children’s choir focuses on bringing awareness to the orphaned children in Africa and offers sponsorship programs. The choir has been to the Fort Wayne area in previous years and often draws capacity crowds.

The Kuyasa Kids is Horizon International’s acclaimed choir and dance team from Kayamandi Township near the city of Stellenbosch, Western Cape Province, South Africa. Kayamandi is home to approximately 30,000 members of South Africa’s Xhosa tribe. This choir is a mix of Kuyasa students, orphans from the community, and other kids from Kayamandi in South Africa.

“We are so excited to be hosting the Kuyasa Kids Choir again! They represent the heart of their community and their purpose so well – to love others and to bring awareness to the need for support for orphaned children,” shares Sara Israel, the Horizon International Advocate coordinating their Fort Wayne stay. “This is a morning you won’t want to miss.”

For more information on this event, please contact Nancy Leming at Avalon Church at 260-747-1531 or nleming@avalonmc.com

