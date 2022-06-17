‘Uncomfortable Conversation’ Event To Discuss Race

The Allen County Bar Association and Allen County Bar Foundation are hosting An Uncomfortable Conversation on Race at 5 p.m. June 30 at the Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne. The free event will last approximately 90 minutes and will include light refreshments, a cash bar and additional food available for purchase.

Aspire Health Indiana Chief Culture Officer Dr. Gina Forrest, Ph.D., will provide an overview of race, diversity, equity and inclusion, followed by a panel discussion with local leaders featuring Patti Hays, AWS Foundation CEO and co-founder of Advancing Voices of Women (AVOW), as the moderator. Panelists are:

Marlon Wardlow, Parkview Health senior vice president of equity and inclusion

Nikki Quintana, Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission executive director

Rick Hawks, The Chapel founding pastor

ACBF will also announce its three diversity scholarship recipients at the event, which is the initial year of this scholarship award intended to increase racial diversity of local attorneys.

Those planning to attend the event are encouraged to register online at allencountybar.intouchondemand.com/EventRSVP.aspx?eventid=32984

The Allen County Bar Association is a voluntary professional association for lawyers, judges and paralegals in the Fort Wayne area. ACBA exists to assist in the due administration of justice, to promote the continued education of lawyers and laypeople in the fields of law and legal procedure and to maintain the honor and integrity of the legal profession. It operates the local Lawyer Referral Service that refers community members to attorneys and Legal Line, which provides free legal advice by telephone. ACBA also sponsors a variety of continuing legal education programs, social events and section activities.

The Allen County Bar Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to promoting civic engagement and knowledge of the law. To accomplish its mission, the bar foundation gathers and directs resources to programs and organizations that educate individuals in Allen County and Northeast Indiana about civics and the law. It is a separate entity from the Allen County Bar Association, and includes board members from the bench, bar and community.