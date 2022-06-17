Local 4-H Club Helps Fox Island

The Southwest Stewards 4-H Club of Allen County were back in action, completing their Service Project for the third year in a row. They officially became a new Club in 2020 and committed to incorporating a Service Project into each year plan, something they pulled off even during the pandemic. This year, they accomplished a big task in a small amount of time, working together for the good of Fox Island County Park. The group reset the entire Nature Interactives area and performed trail maintenance on the surrounding paths and trails. This section of the park serves as a kids’ discovery area and welcomes an imaginative spirit as you contribute to an existing structure or build something new!