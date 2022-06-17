Celebrating The Legacy Of Wendy Robinson

Fort Wayne Community Schools celebrates and honored the legacy of former Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson with the renaming of the Family and Community Engagement Center as the Wendy Y. Robinson Family and Community Engagement Center.

Dr. Robinson was superintendent of Fort Wayne Community Schools for 17 years and spent a total of 47 years as an educator in the district before retiring in June 2020. When she became superintendent in 2003, she did so as the first female superintendent of FWCS; the first African-American superintendent of FWCS; and the first FWCS superintendent to have graduated from the district. Dr. Robinson attended school in FWCS from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Among her numerous awards, Dr. Robinson was a finalist for national superintendent of the year from AASA, The School Superintendents Association, in 2018. Upon her retirement, Dr. Robinson was awarded the Circle of Corydon Award, a statewide honor given to those whose remarkable contributions have improved the state.

On Monday, June 13, Dr. Robinson’s name was unveiled at the Family and Community Engagement Center. The center was established under her leadership to serve as a place to support families and encourage community involvement. The event began with the showing of a documentary on Dr. Robinson’s life and career with FWCS, followed by the unveiling of the sign. Dr. Robinson will also be recognized during the meeting of the FWCS Board of School Trustees.