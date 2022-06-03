Dance Collective Sensory-Friendly Family Concert

The organization is set to host a sensory-friendly collaboration with Ivy Tech’s Visual Communication department.

Experience original dance and music performance pieces, performed by both professional and student dancers, in Fort Wayne Dance Collective’s (FWDC) June Family Concert, “Perspectives”, on June 18, 2022. This one day only, sensory friendly performance will take place at 4:00pm at North Side High School’s auditorium. The annual performance is for the students who participate in on-site school classes at FWDC.

Fort Wayne Dance Collective (FWDC) has offered a wide variety of dance, drumming, and wellness classes to the community since 1980. Classes are offered through the on-site school at 437 E Berry St, as well as through outreach programs in collaboration with community partners. Opportunities to perform are offered throughout all FWDC programming.

The theme for the 2022 June Family Concert, “Perspectives”, will captivate the audience through original artwork created by Ivy Tech students and faculty. 99 FWDC on-site students and 13 on-site teaching artists will tell unique stories from different viewpoints through hip hop, ballet, belly dance, modern, tap, taiko drumming, and more!

“Audiences can expect a variety of colorful, exciting, and fun artworks drawn and animated by Ivy Tech students from the inspiration of the FWDC team. The backgrounds, which were mostly hand-drawn and digitally animated, will enhance the dance performances by interconnecting with the music and props of each performance.” – Jared L. Applegate, MFA, Faculty in Visual Communications Department at Ivy Tech Community College

Applegate adds that “While the FWDC performance is exciting enough on its own, Ivy Tech Visual Communications students, which are made up of artists, designers, photographers, and animators, were able to create interactive and experiential backdrops that enhance the performance. Each drawing will visually transition from one to the next to support the next dance performance. It is truly a collaboration of music, dance, hand-drawn art work, and digital animation.”

FWDC is committed to providing inclusive programming and opportunities for the Fort Wayne community. The cast of “Perspectives” features students of all ages and abilities, including neurodiverse students. FWDC founder and teaching artist, Liz Monnier, is bringing the students of the outreach program with Bi-County Services to perform as guests in the show. Bi-County Services, a non-profit organization that serves Adams and Wells Counties in Indiana, provides programming for special needs individuals.

FWDC is also encouraging our community members with diverse abilities to attend the show as an audience. While all FWDC performances are open to everyone, the June Family Concert is specifically categorized as a sensory-friendly show. Sensory performances adjust the auditory, visual, and olfactory stimulation to levels acceptable for the population that is experiencing it.

The performance will be live at North Side High School’s auditorium located at 475 E State Blvd. Tickets are $15 each and $2 each for children 5 and under. All tickets can be purchased at fwdc.org or by calling FWDC at 260.424.6574. DVD’s of the recorded performance will also be available for purchase by calling 260.424.6574 or visiting fwdc.org.

“Perspectives” is made possible in part by Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, Indiana Arts Commission, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. This program is also funded in part by AWS Foundation, Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, Flagstar Foundation, Foellinger Foundation, and OmniSource.